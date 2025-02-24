Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Likely for Tuesday's game

Smith Rowe suffered an ankle injury and was assessed Sunday. He will likely be involved in Tuesday's clash against Wolves, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference, Jack Kelly reports. "We assessed him yesterday. It's difficult to say if he will start. Hopefully, he will be involved."

