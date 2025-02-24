Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emile Smith Rowe headshot

Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Likely for Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Smith Rowe suffered an ankle injury and was assessed Sunday. He will likely be involved in Tuesday's clash against Wolves, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference, Jack Kelly reports. "We assessed him yesterday. It's difficult to say if he will start. Hopefully, he will be involved."

Smith Rowe left the pitch early Saturday with an ankle injury. The issue does not appear serious since he was assessed Sunday, and the coach said he hopes to have him available Tuesday. If he is not ready to start, Andreas Pereira could see a bigger role.

Emile Smith Rowe
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now