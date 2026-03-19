Emile Smith Rowe headshot

Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Smith Rowe (undisclosed) was spotted in training Thursday and could be an option for Saturday's game against Burnley, according to Fulham reporter Jack Kelly.

Smith Rowe didn't play in Sunday's scoreless draw against Forest after suffering an injury in training last week, but seeing him back with the group suggests he should be back to face the Clarets. Smith Rowe has seen a dip in his numbers compared to the 2024/25 season, though, as he only has three goals and no assists in 29 appearances (16 starts) in 2025/26.

Emile Smith Rowe
Fulham
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