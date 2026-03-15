Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Suffers issue in training

Smith Rowe (undisclosed) missed Sunday's 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest due to suffering an issue in team training, according to coach Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly from Fulhamish.

Smith Rowe picked up a knock in team training last week and ultimately sat out Sunday's 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest as he wasn't fully fit to feature. This is a tough hit for the Cottagers since Smith Rowe is a locked-in starter in the attack when healthy, and if he ends up missing time a shake-up in the starting XI will be required, with Josh King the most likely option to step in as the number 10.