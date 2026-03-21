Emile Smith Rowe headshot

Emile Smith Rowe News: Back on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Smith Rowe (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Burnley.

Smith Rowe is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against the Clarets after missing the previous match due to an injury suffered in training last week. He returned to training with the group during the week but is eased back into action as a substitute option. He will likely still feature later in the game depending on how it unfolds.

Emile Smith Rowe
Fulham
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