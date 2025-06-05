Emile Smith Rowe News: Ends campaign with six goals

Smith Rowe posted six goals, three assists, 40 shots (14 on target), 24 chances created and 17 crosses (five accurate) during 38 appearances (26 starts) in the 2024/25 season.

Smith Rowe gradually faded after a strong start to his time at Fulham, though his final playing time represented a substantial progress compared to his previous campaigns in Arsenal. The talented attacking midfielder scored most of his goals from inside the box while moving between the central zone and the left wing during his time on the pitch. He's under contract with the Cottagers until 2029 and should remain in contention for minutes next season.