Emile Smith Rowe News: On Bench Saturday

Published on April 26, 2025

Smith Rowe (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Southampton.

Smith Rowe is available on the bench for Saturday's match as he continues working his way back from his injury. He returned to team training this week and appears to have made solid progress but was not deemed ready for the starting XI. This will be his third straight appearance off the bench as he looks to build up match fitness.

