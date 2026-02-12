Emile Smith Rowe headshot

Emile Smith Rowe News: One shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Smith Rowe recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Smith Rowe recorded a fifth straight game without a goal contribution Wednesday, only recording a shot in his 60 minutes of play. He has started in 14 of his 26 appearances so far, recording three goals on 25 shots but has yet to earn an assist.

Emile Smith Rowe
Fulham
