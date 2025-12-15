Simth Rowe arrived with exquisite timing at the near post Saturday to knock-in Fulham's first goal in their 3-2 road victory over Burnley. The goal marks the attacking-midfielder's third of the season and second across his last three appearances (three starts). After making just one start in league play across 13 appearances between Aug. and Nov., Smith Rowe has now been named to the starting XI in each of Fulham's three Dec. league fixtures. Saturdays's 89-minute shift marked his longest outing of the campaign.