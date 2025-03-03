Emile Smith Rowe News: Play one hour in FA Cup
Smith Rowe (ankle) played 67 minutes in Sunday's FA Cup win over Manchester United, indicating he has fully recovered from his injury.
Smith Rowe missed the last game against Wolves due to an ankle injury he picked up against Crystal Palace. The issue was not serious as he played over an hour against Manchester United in the FA Cup and should be available for upcoming matches.
