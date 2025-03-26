Emile Smith Rowe News: Quiet against Tottenham

Smith Rowe registered one shot, two tackles won and a clearance in Sunday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Smith Rowe was not at his best Sunday, seeing a pretty passive match in his 72 minutes of play. He has started in two of his three games since returning from injury and looks to have reclaimed his starting role immediately. He has started in 22 of his 26 appearances and should continue in this role, hoping for his eighth goal contribution of the season soon, with his last coming four appearances ago.