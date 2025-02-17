Fantasy Soccer
Emile Smith Rowe headshot

Emile Smith Rowe News: Scores header in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Smith Rowe scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Smith Rowe arrived at the back post to head home a cross and open the scoring for Fulham Saturday as they marched on to a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. He attempted three shots (one on goal) over his 82 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Smith Rowe has bagged two goals.

