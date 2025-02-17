Emile Smith Rowe News: Scores header in victory
Smith Rowe scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.
Smith Rowe arrived at the back post to head home a cross and open the scoring for Fulham Saturday as they marched on to a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. He attempted three shots (one on goal) over his 82 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Smith Rowe has bagged two goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now