Buendia suffered a head injury and was forced off late in the game as a precaution. Coach Unai Emery told the media that he was recovering, and given the fact he wasn't stretchered off, the attacking midfielder should have avoided a concussion. This is good news knowing that he is back with the Villains this season and performing well, as he has contributed three goals in the last three games across all competitions. That said, if he has to miss some time, Donyell Malen should be the one replacing him in the frontline.