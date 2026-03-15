Emiliano Buendia Injury: off injured

Buendia was forced off the field in the 86th minute of Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United due to an apparent injury.

Buendia had to be taken off late into Sunday's match after being helped by the physios, appearing to pick up an injury. However, after five straight starts and two games this week, there have been some talks of fatigue, possibly just needing some rest to end the game. Either way, with a Europa League match on Thursday, this will be something to monitor.