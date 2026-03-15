Emiliano Buendia Injury: Taken off injured
Buendia was forced off the field in the 86th minute of Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United due to an apparent injury.
Buendia had to be taken off late into Sunday's match after being helped by the physios, appearing to pick up an injury. However, after five straight starts and two games this week, there have been some talks of fatigue, possibly just needing some rest to end the game. Either way, with a Europa League match on Thursday, this will be something to monitor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Buendia See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 307 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3010 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 412 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2820 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Buendia See More