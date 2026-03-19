Emiliano Buendia News: Comes off bench against Lille
Buendia (undisclosed) created one scoring chance as a substitute during Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Lille.
Buendia was reserved for the last few minutes of the midweek clash after leaving with a minor problem in his previous appearance. He has made nine consecutive Premier League starts on the left flank, so he could bounce back at the expense of either John McGinn or Jadon Sancho in the next few matchups. However, the Argentinian is in deficient form with no goals or assists over his last seven league games.
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