Emiliano Buendia headshot

Emiliano Buendia News: Goal, assist Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Buendia scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and four chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Buendia would receive the start in the UEL final and did well in his 81 minutes of play, earning two goal contributions. He would begin with a stoppage time goal in the first half, then record an assist on Morgan Rogers 58th minute goal. The attacker continues a good run of play over the past month and now has four goals and six assists in 15 UEL appearances (12 starts) this season.

Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
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