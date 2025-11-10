Buendia delivered an excellent outing as Villa dismantled Bournemouth 4-0 Sunday, scoring from a beautifully curled free-kick. He also produced two blocked attempts, two key passes, five recoveries and a 67 percent pass completion rate from his 24 attempts. He was subbed after 71 minutes. From nine appearances (four starts) he has accrued three goals and two assists; his recent form is strong though, in addition to this strike he netted one and created an assist from Villa's previous two EPL matches.