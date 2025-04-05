Fantasy Soccer
Emiliano Buendia headshot

Emiliano Buendia News: Scores first Bundesliga goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Buendia scored a goal with his lone shot during Saturday's 1-0 win over Heidenheim.

Buendia entered the match in the 77th minute and claimed all three points for Leverkusen in the 91st. The goal was not only Bunedia's first in Germany, but it was his first goal involvement this season after appearing in just 12 games for Aston Villa before his loan deal to Leverkusen.

