Emiliano Buendia headshot

Emiliano Buendia News: Scores late goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Buendia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Buendia scored a header in the 96th minute Sunday off a Matty Cash assist, a strike which pulled Villa just one goal back but came a little bit too late to have a real impact. It was the only shot he took in his short five-minute cameo. He'll look to find the back of the net again on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League semifinal versus Nottingham Forest.

Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
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