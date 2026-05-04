Emiliano Buendia News: Scores late goal Sunday

Buendia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Buendia scored a header in the 96th minute Sunday off a Matty Cash assist, a strike which pulled Villa just one goal back but came a little bit too late to have a real impact. It was the only shot he took in his short five-minute cameo. He'll look to find the back of the net again on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League semifinal versus Nottingham Forest.