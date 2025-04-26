Emiliano Buendia News: Strikes against Augsburg

Buendia scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), creating a chance and making two tackles (winning both) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Buendia found the back of the net in first half stoppage time scoring Leverkusen's second goal while leading the team with two tackles. The attacker has two goals to go along with three shots over his last three appearances with the start being just his second since joining Leverkusen.