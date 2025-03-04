Emiliano Gomez Injury: Continues recovery in Puebla

Gomez (concussion) is being treated by the club's doctors back in Puebla after leaving the hospital, according to the team's medical report.

Gomez has made fortunate progress following the big scare caused by his head blow Sunday at Queretaro. He's ineligible for Friday's game versus Pumas and highly likely to miss the subsequent meeting against Toluca, with his return to regular work expected in no less than 10 days. Meanwhile, Ricardo Marin should be the team's top forward option, accompanied by either Luis Quinones or Cristian Mares.