Emiliano Gomez Injury: Forced off against Queretaro

Gomez left the field under concussion protocol after coming off the bench in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Queretaro, according to the league's official website.

Gomez convulsed after a head collision during the defeat, after which he was carted off and taken to the hospital. Due to concussion protocol, the player is automatically ruled out for Friday's match against Pumas, but his health will be a major concern in the coming days. He had started in nine out 10 Clausura games as part of a front two, so either Cristian Mares or a surprisingly recovered Luis Quinones (undisclosed) could see increased playing time alongside Ricardo Marin while the Uruguayan is out.