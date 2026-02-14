Emiliano Gomez News: Assists against Pumas

Gomez assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-2 defeat versus Pumas.

Gomez sparked a 41st-minute counterattack and slipped the ball to Edgar Guerra, who scored the second goal of a lead that was later lost for the Poblanos. The left winger generated multiple scoring opportunities for the first time in his last four games and third in the current season, raising his average to 2.0 chances created per game. The assist opened his direct contributions count in five matches played so far.