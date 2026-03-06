Emiliano Gomez News: Back on scoresheet

Gomez scored one goal to go with five shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Tigres UANL.

Gomez's latest goal marks his first since Nov. 9, and in between his goal-scoring appearances, he logged eight games, with only one assist on 13 chances created as his best contribution. Overall, he has still been solid this season, with seven goals and five assists across 25 matchups.