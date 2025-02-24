Emiliano Gomez News: Breaks deadlock in win

Gomez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 win over Club Tijuana.

Gomez broke the deadlock with a penalty goal midway through the first half. It was a questionable penalty decision, but the Uruguayan striker stepped up and converted the chance past Miguel Ortega. Gomez is up to two goals in the Clausura, and this penalty goal snapped a four-game scoring drought for him.