Emiliano Gomez headshot

Emiliano Gomez News: Breaks deadlock in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Gomez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 win over Club Tijuana.

Gomez broke the deadlock with a penalty goal midway through the first half. It was a questionable penalty decision, but the Uruguayan striker stepped up and converted the chance past Miguel Ortega. Gomez is up to two goals in the Clausura, and this penalty goal snapped a four-game scoring drought for him.

