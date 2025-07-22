Emiliano Gomez News: Buries one in defeat

Gomez scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Mazatlán.

Gomez entered the match as a replacement for Jesus Rivas to begin the second half. He got down to business right away, with two shots on target before the 55th minute. He soon broke through with his squad's only goal of the match via a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Jose Pachuca in the 73rd minute of play. Gomez's instant impact should be a considerable factor in him continuing to see significant action this season.