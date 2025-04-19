Emiliano Gomez News: Misses two attempts in loss

Gomez registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Necaxa.

Gomez was unproductive again as his team reached its seventh consecutive game without scoring. The Camoteros' elimination before the playoffs left Gomez with two goals and zero assists across 16 appearances (14 starts), which is a step down from his previous season of three goals and one assist in 10 games. He was a regular starter though, and he averaged 2.1 shots (0.9 on target) and 1.1 chances created per contest.