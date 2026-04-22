Emiliano Gomez News: Scores from season high six shots

Emiliano Gomez scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Monterrey.

Gomez led his side in shots with a season-high six and converted one to score his team's only goal of the game. The forward has been prolific in his attempts, accumulating 21 shots across his last five games and 36 overall in the Clausura, yet this was only his second goal of the campaign.