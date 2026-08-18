Emiliano Gomez News: Scores opener vs. Pachuca
Gomez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Pachuca.
Gomez found the back of the net roughly 15 minutes into the game, taking advantage of a cross from the right flank and smashing a curling effort into an impossible angle for Carlos Moreno. This was Gomez's first goal of the season. Even though it's early, he's showing he'll be a steady weapon on the left side of Puebla's attack. He has one goal, four shots and five chances created thus far.
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