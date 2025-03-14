Emiliano Gomez News: Substitute option versus Toluca
Gomez (concussion) is on the bench Friday against Toluca.
Gomez is unlikely to see a lot of minutes in Friday's game following his recovery from the serious knock he suffered in early March. Still, he's a solid alternative to Ricardo Marin and Luis Quinones up front. Gomez previously scored two goals in nine Clausura 2025 appearances, ranking second on the squad in that aspect.
