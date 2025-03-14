Fantasy Soccer
Emiliano Gomez News: Substitute option versus Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Gomez (concussion) is on the bench Friday against Toluca.

Gomez is unlikely to see a lot of minutes in Friday's game following his recovery from the serious knock he suffered in early March. Still, he's a solid alternative to Ricardo Marin and Luis Quinones up front. Gomez previously scored two goals in nine Clausura 2025 appearances, ranking second on the squad in that aspect.

