Emiliano Gomez headshot

Emiliano Gomez News: Takes three shots, can't score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Gomez had three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Guadalajara.

Gomez was Puebla's most dangerous player by a wide margin in this match, and his constant movements inside the box complicated the opposing defense. Despite taking three shots, the Uruguayan striker extended his scoreless streak to seven games, as he hasn't found the back of the net since a 2-0 win over Tijuana in late February.

Emiliano Gomez
Puebla
