Emiliano Gomez News: Unproductive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Gomez generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Pachuca.

Gomez failed to make an impact as his team lacked possession and chances against Tuzos. He has moved from the left wing to a center-forward position with Esteban Lozano dropping to the bench for the last three games. If that remains the case, the Uruguayan will hope to take more shots and add to his lone Clausura 2026 goal, which he scored in a recent midweek win over Tigres.

