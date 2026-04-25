Emiliano Gomez News: Weak end to season

Gomez registered two shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Queretaro.

Gomez was held off the score sheet during another start on the left flank after scoring his second goal of the year in his previous game. The forward was unable to replicate his Apertura 2025 production, failing to reach even half of the six goals and four assists he posted that season. However, he has continued to see consistent playing time, appearing in both striker and left-wing roles. He'll be inactive for almost three months until club activity resumes after the World Cup.