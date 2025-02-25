Emiliano Martinez Injury: Injury unclear

Martinez (undisclosed) is set for an assessment on his injury, according to manager Unai Emery. "He was feeling a little bit of pain yesterday. Today he felt good in the warm-up. I don't know exactly (what the injury is). We have to test him."

Martinez came off at halftime during Tuesday's clash and is now set for some testing. It's not clear what the exact injury is, but unless it ends up being extremely minor, it will likely be Robin Olson in net for Friday's clash with Cardiff City.