Emiliano Martinez Injury: Late call Thursday

Martinez (calf) trained with the group Wednesday and could be an option for Thursday's Europa League clash against Bologna, according to coach Unai Emery. "Today he is training with us, Emiliano. Normally, he is going to be available for tomorrow. And tomorrow we will decide."

Martinez trained with the group and could be available for Thursday's Europa League clash against Bologna after missing Sunday's match due to an apparent injury suffered during warmups. The goalkeeper had initially been set to start before the setback, and the issue now appears minor, potentially limiting his absence to just one match. He could return to his starting role if cleared, with Marco Bizot returning to his backup role.