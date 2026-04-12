Emiliano Martinez Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Martinez is a late scratch for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to his club.

Martinez is missing out Sunday despite initially receiving the start, with the goalie appearing to injure himself in warmups. This is a rough loss for the club as they go without a starter, leaving Marco Bizot to start in his place. He will hope for only a minor injury, potentially only missing the one game and returning to a starting role to face Bologna in UEL action on Thursday.