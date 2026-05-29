Emiliano Martinez Injury: Locked into starting role

Martinez (finger) will be Argentina's starting goalkeeper at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if healthy.

Martinez didn't play in Aston Villa's final game of the 2025/26 Premier League season after keeping a clean sheet in the UEFA Europa League final, finishing the year with 39 goals allowed across 32 league outings. He was the starting goalkeeper in Argentina's title run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he also won the Golden Glove, and he figures to play a big role for La Albiceleste once again as one of the team's most experienced players and on-field leaders.