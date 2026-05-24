Emiliano Martinez Injury: Out for finale
Martinez (finger) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester City.
Martinez is not in the team sheet Sunday for the season finale after he suffered a broken finger heading into the UEL final, not being risked ahead of the World Cup. This will end his season in net, with Marco Bizot starting in his place. Martinez ends the season with seven clean sheets, 39 goals allowed and 95 saves in 32 appearances this campaign.
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