Emiliano Martinez headshot

Emiliano Martinez Injury: Out with muscle pain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Martinez was ruled out for Saturday's clash with Brentford due to muscle pain, coach Unai Emery said in a press conference. "They were not feeling good yesterday. They had some muscle pain. Not really important because we still tested them, but they weren't available. We decided to avoid risk with both players. Hopefully both can recover for Wednesday."

Martinez was ruled out for Saturday's game against Brentford due to muscle pain but could recover in time for Wednesday's second-leg clash in the Champions League against Brugge. His absence was a precautionary measure to avoid any risk. If he remains unavailable, Robin Olsen will take his place in goal again.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
