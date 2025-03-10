Emiliano Martinez Injury: Out with muscle pain

Martinez was ruled out for Saturday's clash with Brentford due to muscle pain, coach Unai Emery said in a press conference. "They were not feeling good yesterday. They had some muscle pain. Not really important because we still tested them, but they weren't available. We decided to avoid risk with both players. Hopefully both can recover for Wednesday."

