Emiliano Martinez Injury: Suffers broken finger

Martinez revealed he broke a finger during the warm-up before Wednesday's Europa League final victory against Freiburg but played the entire match through the injury as Aston Villa won 3-0, according to Andy Cryer of BBC. "Today I broke my finger during the warm-up and for me, every bad thing brings something good. Should I be worried? Well, I've never had a broken finger before. Every time I caught the ball, it went the other way. But these are things you have to go through, and I'm proud to defend Aston Villa."

Martinez is now a doubt for Sunday's season finale against Manchester City, with the club set to assess the severity of the fracture before making a final call on his involvement. Marco Bizot is expected to start if Martinez cannot be cleared in time, with Argentina also monitoring the situation closely ahead of their World Cup squad announcement given the goalkeeper's importance to the Albiceleste. Despite the injury, Martinez joins in as one of the most decorated goalkeepers of his generation, having now won every final of his career including the FA Cup, the World Cup, two Copa Americas and the Europa League.