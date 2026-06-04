Emiliano Martinez headshot

Emiliano Martinez Injury: Testing with ball soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 1:03am

Martinez (finger) is progressing well and will begin testing with a soccer ball imminently as he targets full fitness for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, according to Hernan Castillo.

Martinez suffered a broken finger ahead of the tournament but the extra recovery days before Argentina's opener are working in his favor, and he is expected to be available to start in goal for the defending world champions. The Aston Villa goalkeeper ended the club season with 125 saves, 49 goals conceded and 13 clean sheets across 44 appearances, and his experience of winning the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina makes him irreplaceable between the posts for coach Scaloni heading into the tournament.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Martinez See More
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage
SOC
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago