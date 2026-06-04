Emiliano Martinez Injury: Testing with ball soon

Martinez (finger) is progressing well and will begin testing with a soccer ball imminently as he targets full fitness for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, according to Hernan Castillo.

Martinez suffered a broken finger ahead of the tournament but the extra recovery days before Argentina's opener are working in his favor, and he is expected to be available to start in goal for the defending world champions. The Aston Villa goalkeeper ended the club season with 125 saves, 49 goals conceded and 13 clean sheets across 44 appearances, and his experience of winning the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina makes him irreplaceable between the posts for coach Scaloni heading into the tournament.