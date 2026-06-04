Emiliano Martinez Injury: Trains with ball again

Martinez (finger) trained with the ball on Thursday, a significant step forward in his recovery from the broken finger that had raised concerns over his availability for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, the federation posted.

Martinez ended the club season with 125 saves, 49 goals conceded and 13 clean sheets across 44 appearances for Aston Villa, and his return to ball work puts him firmly on track to start between the posts for the defending world champions when their tournament campaign gets underway. The three-time major international title winner with Argentina is effectively irreplaceable for coach Lionel Scaloni, and Thursday's session is the clearest indication yet that there is no serious concern about his availability for the opener.