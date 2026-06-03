Emiliano Martinez Injury: Will be available for WC action

Martinez (finger) is progressing well and is expected to play in the World Cup opening matchup versus Algeria even if he misses the warm-up friendlies, Gaston Edul of TyC Sports reports.

Martinez will likely be involved in every game of the 2026 World Cup, taking advantage of the extra days before Argentina's opener to reach a complete recovery from his fracture. The goalkeeper finished the last campaign in England with 125 saves, 49 goals conceded and 13 clean sheets over 44 appearances across all club competitions. As for his international experience, he has been an essential piece of the national team in their 2022 World Cup championship and the last two Copa America titles. With Martinez likely to get the nod in goal, both Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso should be limited to backup roles.