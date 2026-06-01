Emiliano Martinez Injury: Won't play in friendlies

Martinez (finger) remains a significant concern for Argentina's national team and will be absent from friendly action prior to the World Cup, as he still needs to complete his recovery from a small fracture in his finger, Gaston Edul of TyC Sports reports.

Martinez is expected to serve as the starting goalkeeper for the defending champions and will likely be selected for the World Cup opener versus Algeria, although there's a slight chance he won't fully overcome the injury by then. If he can't start, his place could be taken by Geronimo Rulli or Juan Musso. The Aston Villa man ended the previous season with 125 saves, 49 goals conceded and 13 clean sheets over 44 appearances across all competitions for his club. His presence has been vital for the national team, helping them to win the previous World Cup and the last couple of Copa America championships.