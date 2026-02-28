Emiliano Martinez News: Beaten twice against Wolves

Martinez made no saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Wolverhampton.

Martinez was picked apart around the hour mark when Joao Gomes ripped a shot in off the underside of the crossbar, a finish that left him with no real shot to keep it out. He could only watch late as Wolves broke in transition and substitute Rodrigo Gomes buried the counter in stoppage time to put the game away. Villa dominated possession for long stretches but gave him little support to swing the momentum back, and with just two clean sheets in his last 15 appearances across all competitions, he will be desperate to flip that ugly run on Wednesday against Chelsea.