Emiliano Martinez News: Concedes four in defeat
Martinez made four saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat versus Chelsea.
Martinez repelled just four of eight Chelsea shots on goal Wednesday as Aston Villa were outclassed in a 4-1 home defeat. Across his last five Premier League appearances (five starts), the veteran keeper has made 17 saves and six clearances while conceding eight goals. Martinez's next challenge is likely to come Thursday when Aston Villa resume Europa League play in a matchup at Lille.
