Emiliano Martinez headshot

Emiliano Martinez News: Concedes four in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Martinez made four saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat versus Chelsea.

Martinez repelled just four of eight Chelsea shots on goal Wednesday as Aston Villa were outclassed in a 4-1 home defeat. Across his last five Premier League appearances (five starts), the veteran keeper has made 17 saves and six clearances while conceding eight goals. Martinez's next challenge is likely to come Thursday when Aston Villa resume Europa League play in a matchup at Lille.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Martinez See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago