Martinez made one routine early save, holding Vitalii Mykolenko's long-range attempt in the 31st minute. The decisive moment came in the 59th minute, when he pushed away Dwight McNeil's shot but could not keep it out of Thierno Barry's reach, and the striker finished the follow-up to secure the win for Everton. He otherwise stayed active on set pieces, conceding a couple of corners while dealing with traffic in the six-yard box. Martinez will hope to rebound in Sunday's clash against Newcastle United.