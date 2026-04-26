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Emiliano Martinez News: Concedes once in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Martinez had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

Martinez conceded one goal Saturday, a Ryan Sessegnon strike in the 43rd minute which served as the winner. Martinez also made five saves for just the fourth time this season. Next up he takes on Nottingham Forest on the road Thursday, a side which has scored 41 goals through 34 matches this season.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
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Adam Zdroik
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