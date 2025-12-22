Martinez, who missed his side's last two outings due to a back injury, returned to the lineup Sunday. He put together a nice performance, saving five of Manchester United's six shots on target to secure Villa's seventh straight win in the Premier League. Martinez has now made 13 starts in the Premier League this season and has only conceded multiple goals once, establishing a level of consistency that is difficult to come by. That will be put to the test this upcoming week though as he faces two very difficult road matches in the span of four days, starting with Chelsea on Saturday followed by Arsenal on Tuesday.