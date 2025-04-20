Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emiliano Martinez headshot

Emiliano Martinez News: Concedes one in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Martinez recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Martinez allowed one goal in Saturday's heavy win against Newcastle. He made two important saves to keep his team in the lead, including a crucial stop from Sandro Tonali in the first half. He has now made 19 saves in his last five games across all competitions, conceding seven goals. He will aim to continue his good form against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now