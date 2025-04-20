Emiliano Martinez News: Concedes one in victory
Martinez recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.
Martinez allowed one goal in Saturday's heavy win against Newcastle. He made two important saves to keep his team in the lead, including a crucial stop from Sandro Tonali in the first half. He has now made 19 saves in his last five games across all competitions, conceding seven goals. He will aim to continue his good form against Manchester City on Tuesday.
